Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Decreases By 14.5%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Olin Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Olin by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 153.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

