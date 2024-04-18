AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 1.1%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.67 and last traded at $163.49. Approximately 1,331,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,614,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

