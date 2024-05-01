AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29. 2,710,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,811,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,115,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 547,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

