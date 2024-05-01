Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on May 28th

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Singapore Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %
SPXCY opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $112.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
