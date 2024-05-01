Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

BMRC stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.