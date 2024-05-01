Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Declines By 15.0%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 89,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Price Performance

QD opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 47.30%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

