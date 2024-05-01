JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.83. 1,252,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,718,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
