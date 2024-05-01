JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.83. 1,252,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,718,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 239.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,351,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

