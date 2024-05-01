GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoDaddy Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $127.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy
In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
