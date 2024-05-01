Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

