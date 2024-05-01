Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 44.6% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 936,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 288,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 83.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 738,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

