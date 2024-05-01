LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

