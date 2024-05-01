Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.36 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. Entegris has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

