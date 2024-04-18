2,840 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $357.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.33. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

