CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

CK Hutchison stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.