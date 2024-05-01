CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
CK Hutchison stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
About CK Hutchison
