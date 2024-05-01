Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.23. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 914 shares.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.