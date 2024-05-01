Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

