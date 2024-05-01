Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.
