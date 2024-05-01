BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BILL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 449,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

