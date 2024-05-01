ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 8,757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

