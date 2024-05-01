Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.20. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 36,790 shares.

LBPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

