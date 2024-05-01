Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 255,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,125. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

