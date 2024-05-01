The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down to $44.80

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $41.11. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 1,169,981 shares traded.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

