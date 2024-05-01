Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Earnings Miss

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 634,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,564,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

