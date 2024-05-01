Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.29. Tilray shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 23,753,021 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Trading Down 20.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

