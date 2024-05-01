Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $45.63

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $47.67. Cameco shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 1,227,627 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,511,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,245,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.