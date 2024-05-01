Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMCW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

