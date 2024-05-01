Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marine Products Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 161.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

