Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marine Products Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Marine Products Stock Performance
MPX stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 161.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Products
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.