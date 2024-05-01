US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

