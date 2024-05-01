Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Flexsteel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

