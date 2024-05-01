Zacks Research Comments on Zoetis Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $159.17 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

