Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Plans GBX 4.50 Dividend

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CARD opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £374.66 million, a PE ratio of 729.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.23.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

