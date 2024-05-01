Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.30. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51. The company has a market cap of C$12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.
Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
