Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Lifted by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

TSE:PBH opened at C$90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

