Brokers Set Expectations for Neurogene Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neurogene in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($6.77) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Neurogene Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

