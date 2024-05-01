Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiagen’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

