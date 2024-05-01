NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NYSE:NTST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
