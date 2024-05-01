NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

