Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

WFC stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

