BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,493 shares of company stock worth $438,875. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

