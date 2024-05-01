HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $21,009,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.