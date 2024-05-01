Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wipro Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $49,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

