Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Snowline Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:SGD)

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowline Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

SGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$829.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowline Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

