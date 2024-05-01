NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. NMI has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

