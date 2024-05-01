Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarGurus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARG. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CarGurus by 667.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

