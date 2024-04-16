Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Drops By 6.5%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDNPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
good natured Products Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.