Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Drops By 6.5%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

good natured Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDNPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

