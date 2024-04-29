Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.