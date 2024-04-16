Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,599,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,518,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ DFGX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,474. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65.
