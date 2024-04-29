Ewa LLC Invests $206,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.11. 530,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

