Ewa LLC Purchases New Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 23.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 44.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Price Performance

NYSE:KAMN remained flat at $45.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

