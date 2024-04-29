Ewa LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.98. 161,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

