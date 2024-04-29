Ewa LLC Sells 10,744 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ewa LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.63. 179,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

